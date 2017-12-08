Roy Moore accuser admits she wrote part of yearbook inscription attributed to Senate candidate

(WKRG) – Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Roy Moore, has been accused of misconduct with at least nine women when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. One woman, Beverly Young Nelson, accused Moore of groping her and trying to force a sex act upon her in his car when she was only 16-years-old.

One piece of evidence Young used against Moore was an inscription in her yearbook that was allegedly written by Moore himself. In an interview Friday with Good Morning America, Young admitted that she wrote a portion of the inscription.

She admitted to adding the date and location, but Young claims that the rest of the inscription was written and signed by Roy Moore.

Nelson and her attorney, Gloria Allred, are expected to hold a press conference Friday where they claim to present new evidence of the incident between Moore and Nelson.

Despite the allegations, Moore still holds a small lead over Democrat Doug Jones in recent polls with election day quickly approaching on December 12th.

A recent poll from CBS News found that 71-percent of Alabama Republicans thought the allegations against Moore were false. The same poll showed Moore with 49-percent of the vote compared to Jones 43-percent.

Below is a video from ABC Politics that shows the interview with Nelson on Good Morning America.

Beverly Young Nelson, one of the women accusing GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, tells @GMA it “sickens” her to think what might happen if Moore is elected. https://t.co/wuEGWr0kng pic.twitter.com/lcp5OY4x3A — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 8, 2017