Suspect steals freezer containing dead dogs from Florida veterinary hospital

BRADENTON, FL (WFLA) – It’s tough enough to lose a beloved family pet when they pass. But it’s even harder to lose them a second time. Sadly, this is a reality for two pet owners in Bradenton.

Apparently, Wednesday started off as any other day at the Bradenton Veterinary Hospital…at least up until around 10 a.m.

Kathy Richardson, the Assistant Supervisor, tells News Channel 8 (WFLA) what happened at that point.

“Our crematory company came to pick up and they always know right where the freezer is. They went out back they came in and were like ‘where’s your freezer?’” she said.

“They stole what? What’s missing?” she said their response was.

That’s when they checked their security video and found a dark, medium-sized truck, possibly a Nissan Frontier, pull up to the office just after 10 p.m.Tuesday.

Richardson describes the stolen freezer as, “Nothing new, nothing fancy. It was just an old, beat up freezer we had to put the dogs in until they were picked up.”

Minutes later on the video, the camera clearly shows the vet’s 15 cubic foot freezer, with the two dogs inside, loaded up in the bed of that truck – then speeding out of the driveway.

Both pets were to be cremated with one of the owners expecting her dogs ashes. Richardson says that phone call was one of the most difficult phone calls she’s ever had to make.

“She was very understanding, she kind of went silent at first…’I’m shocked,’ you know, the same as we felt,” said. Richardson.

“We don’t care about the freezer. We’re just asking about the, you know, if you still got ’em, just bring them back and drop them at our back door.”

The Bradenton Vet Hospital gave a full refund to both clients connected to this case. If you have any tips or information, please call the Bradenton Police Department.