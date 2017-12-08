Teen searches for nurse who saved his life

LINDON, UT (KSL) A teenage boy in Utah searched for the nurse who saved his life when he was a baby.

Caleb Johnson, now a high school senior in Lindon, said he was in desperate need of medication through an IV following a car crash in 2000 in McKinney, Texas.

The crash ultimately left him with a traumatic brain injury, and killed both of his parents.

“My veins had collapsed,” said Johnson, who was 1-year-old at the time. “That nurse had to inject a needle into the bone marrow of my ankle.”

Seventeen years later, Johnson and his four siblings, who were also injured in the crash, created a Facebook post in hopes of finding the nurse.

By late Tuesday night, the post had collected 7.9 million views and over 286,000 shares. Through various tips, Johnson had found out the nurse who saved his life passed away of cancer a few years ago.

The Johnsons said they are now hoping to make contact with the woman’s family to express their gratitude to them.

“We really want to see these people again and thank them,” Moody said.

Johnson said his experiences have taught him what a precious gift life is.