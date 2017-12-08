Three arrests made in first two hours of Westerville DUI checkpoint

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — After operating a sobriety checkpoint for two hours, the Franklin County DUI Task Force has already made three OVI arrests.

According to Sheriff Dallas Baldwin, two impaired drivers were removed from the road in the first half hour of the checkpoint.

The Franklin County DUI Task Force is up & running! We already have removed 2 impaired drivers so far at our Checkpoint in area of 7600 Sunbury Rd. So if you are near here & see the lights they aren’t Christmas Lights! Drive sober or get pulled over. #DriveSober @WestervillePD pic.twitter.com/ayXlfdA9Iy — Sheriff D. Baldwin (@OHFCSO) December 9, 2017

Sheriff Baldwin said a short time later, a driver came through the checkpoint leaking fluids and had damage to his vehicle. Deputies followed the fluid trail back to a telephone pole that was struck on Central College Road at Cubbage Road, a couple miles from the checkpoint location. Baldwin said that as a result, they made a third OVI arrest and solved a hit-skip.

Sometimes things just are what they are! This driver came thru the checkpoint leaking fluids/damage to his vehicle! After following the “Fluid Trail” it was determined he struck a telephone pole on Central College Rd at Cubbage Rd 2-3 miles away! 3rd OVI arrest/Hit-skip solved! pic.twitter.com/0OHxlHynmx — Sheriff D. Baldwin (@OHFCSO) December 9, 2017

The Task Force is conducting two sobriety checkpoints in the City of Westerville.

The checkpoints will be held on Sunbury Road south of County Line Road and Schrock Road east of Cooper Road. They will run from 7:30pm through 12am.

The Task Force wants to impress upon those who will be consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements.

Sobriety checkpoints are legal in Ohio as long as public notice is given that the checkpoint will be established. Even though the location is announced in advance, the checkpoints are often held in conjunction with less-visible types of enforcement nearby.