Westerville man killed in Delaware County crash, truck driver charged with vehicular manslaughter

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A Westerville man is dead and a North Carolina man is facing charges after a two-vehicle crash in Orange Township, Delaware County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Delaware post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:39pm on U.S. Route 23 at Hidden Ravines Drive. Investigators say Timothy W. London, 58, of Eden, North Carolina, was driving a Kenworth tractor-trailer north on US-23 when he failed to yield at a red light and struck the right side of a vehicle operated by Darlene Y. Dill, 83 of Westerville. Darlene Dill was attempting to turn east onto Hidden Ravines Drive from the southbound lane of US-23 when her vehicle was struck.

Darlene Dill and her passenger, identified as Leonard Dill, 89, also of Westerville, were taken to Riverside Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Timothy Dill died from his injuries at the hospital. London was not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said London arrested and is currently being held at the Delaware County Jail. He is charged with vehicular manslaughter and failure to stop for a red traffic light.

Investigators say alcohol was not a suspected factor in the crash. All parties involved were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash.