First significant snow of the season brings slick roads, snow emergencies to central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The first measurable snow of the winter season brought slick roads and snow emergencies to central Ohio Saturday.

Ross, Pike and Coshocton Counties were placed under Level 1 Snow Emergencies.

The Ross County Sheriff’s office cited deteriorating road conditions.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s office said roads were icy and hazardous due to blowing/ drifting snow.

In the Columbus metro-area, roads were slick and accidents on the interstate caused delays in traffic throughout the city.