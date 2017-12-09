MUGSHOTS: US Marshals’ most-wanted fugitives in Central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals Service has announced a new list of top-wanted fugitives in central Ohio.

From gross sexual imposition and rape charges to parole violations and felonious assault, these four men are the most-wanted fugitives in central Ohio. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards may be available for information that leads to an arrest.

Dominic Fitzgerald

Dominic Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on gross sexual imposition charges. Fitzgerald is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds.

Phillip Gay

Phillip Gay

Gay is wanted by the Reynoldsburg Division of Police on rape charges. Gay is described as a bald black male with brown eyes. He is about 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Benjamin Kimbler

Benjamin Kimbler

Kimbler is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for violating his parole. Kimbler is described as a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Devon Valentine

Devon Valentine

Valentine is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for felonious assault. Valentine is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

