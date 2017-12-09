Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield wins Heisman Trophy

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, a Heisman Trophy finalist, takes a question Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has won the Heisman Trophy, completing a climb from walk-on to one of the most accomplished players in the history of college football.

The brash, flag-planting Sooners star won a lopsided vote to become the sixth Oklahoma player to the win Heisman.

Stanford running back Bryce Love was the runner-up, making it five second-place finishes for the Cardinal since 2009. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, last year’s Heisman winner, was third, the best finish by a returning winner since Tim Tebow of Florida in 2008.

Mayfield is the third player to win the Heisman heading to the College Football Playoff. The second-ranked Sooners meet No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. He is the first senior to win the award since Troy Smith of Ohio State in 2006.

