One dead in crash on S.R. 257 in Delaware County

DELAWARE CO., OH (WCMH) — One person is dead after a car crash in Delaware County.

It happened Saturday morning on State Route 257 in Scioto Township. According to dispatchers with the Delaware post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the vehicle involved in the crash is partially submerged in the Scioto River.

No details about the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim were immediately available.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are on the scene.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.