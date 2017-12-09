PHOTOS: 40th annual Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive underway

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nearly 3,000 families have signed up for Firefighters for Kids this year and we need your help to make sure all of them have a happy holiday.

Stop by the NBC4 studios at 3165 Olentangy River Road today until 3pm with an unwrapped gift and help give back this holiday season.

This year, there is a high need for gifts for children ages 0 to 2 and girls from ages 10 to 12. For a list of needed toys or if you would rather make a monetary donation, click here.

Last year, NBC4 and the Columbus Division of Fire collected enough toy donations to fill two semi-trailers and more than $41,000 in monetary and gift card donations.

40th Annual Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive

