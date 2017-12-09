PHOTOS: Dublin girl holds her own Firefighters for Kids drive

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — A Central Ohio girl held her own toy drive to benefit Firefighters for Kids.
CLICK HERE: 40th annual NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive
Maya Bakhru, 7, was able to donate more than 100 toys. Her mom says she thought about doing it all on her own after visiting a less fortunate family.
“I thought of kids not having toys that they’re bored all day just sitting around there so i wanted to donate a toy so they’re not bored,” Maya told NBC4.
Maya took her donations to Washington Township Station 92 in Dublin.
Maya’s Firefighters for Kids drive
Maya’s Firefighters for Kids drive x
Firefighters in central Ohio are still collecting donations–click here to access our list of stations accepting toys. You can also make a monetary donation by texting “FF4K17” to 444-999.