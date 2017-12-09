PHOTOS: Speedo-clad Santas race to raise money for Central Ohio Diabetes Association

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Scantily-clad Santas jogged through the Arena District Saturday for the annual Santa Speedo Dash.

The Young Professionals Against Diabetes organization put on the event. All proceeds from the run go to the Central Ohio Diabetes Association in providing diabetes awareness, education, and summer camps for children in the community.

Wearing a Speedo was not required–but it was encouraged! Some runners chose more modest attire to stay warm on their run.

The race began at McFerson Commons Park and ended at The Three-Legged Mare bar.

Santa Speedo 5K for Central OH Diabetes Association View as list View as gallery Open Gallery