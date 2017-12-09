Sheriff: Woman stole $1,100 worth of eyewear from Delaware Co. optometry office

By Published:

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a woman who stole over $1,000 worth of eyewear from a local optometry office.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was pretending to shop for sunglasses at Dopkiss Eyecare on Sawmill Parkway in Powell on Thursday. While she was in the office, she slipped multiple pairs of glasses into her bag. The sheriff’s office says the stolen merchandise was worth around $1,100.

Anyone with information about the woman or her whereabouts is asked to call the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at 740-833-2830 or email dcointel@co.delaware.oh.us.

