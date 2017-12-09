Two facing charges after stealing life-sized nutcracker from holiday display

STEUBENVILLE, OH (WCMH/NBC News) — The case of a stolen nutcracker from an eastern Ohio Christmas display was cracked wide open after the two thieves turned themselves into police.

According to WTOV, Alexis Lynch, 20, and Mycal Morin, 21, pilfered a life-sized, David-Bowie themed nutcracker, dubbed “The Starman,” from Fort Steuben’s Nutcracker Village last Saturday. Surveillance video showed Lynch carrying the nutcracker to a pickup truck around 2:16am on Dec. 2.

Hours later, the pair turned themselves in and returned the nutcracker, but not before Morin posted a selfie with the decoration online.

Lynch and Morin are both charged with theft and have been released on bail. They have been ordered to stay away from Nutcracker Village.

As for The Starman, he is back in the village where he is spreading holiday cheer to the community.

