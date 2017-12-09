Upper Arlington police: Deer stuck in pumpkin bucket is likely free

UPPER ARLINGTON, OH (WCMH) —Police in Upper Arlington say a young deer who made headlines last week for having a pumpkin bucket stuck on his head is likely free.

Residents reported seeing the deer around the neighborhood with the plastic pumpkin over his face. The Ohio Wildlife Center, ODNR Wildlife Division, Columbus Zoo, and the Wilds, helped police look.

A resident near the intersection of Henderson and Chevy Chase called officers and said he found a pumpkin bucket by his deer feeder Saturday morning.

“It is likely that the deer who has been the source of so much attention has shed his orange muzzle,” they said. “If you see something different, please call us.”

If you spot this deer, you’re asked to call Upper Arlington police at 614-528-5140 or for other wild animals in distress in Central Ohio you can call the Ohio Wildlife Center at 614-793-9453.

