Woman who robbed banks while pregnant sentenced to prison

By Published:
Lisa Harding (Photo courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Corrections)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accused of robbing three banks while she was more than eight months pregnant pleaded guilty to robbing two of them and was sentenced to four years in prison.

The State Journal reports that 32-year-old Lisa Harding of Madison was also ordered to pay back money taken during a third bank robbery, even though that charge was dismissed under a plea agreement.

The robberies happened in December 2016. Harding was arrested after taking a taxi to and from the final robbery.

Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky said that while she understands Harding’s health problems and drug addictions, a prison sentence was warranted because of the threat to public safety.

Harding apologized for her crimes and said a lot of things were “going wrong” for her at the time.

