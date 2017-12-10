Athletes pledge support for young boy after tearful bullying video goes viral

(Via WATE)

KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE) – A video on Facebook has gone viral for the message one boy has on the subject of bullying.

In the video Kimberly Jones posted on Friday, you see Keaton tearfully begin by asking, “why do they bully?”

Keaton questions how bullies can find joy by picking on others.

He goes on to describe his experience from the day, including how other kids poured milk on him and put food down his clothes.

He says he is not the sole victim of bullying at his school, and that other kids are targets too.

Keaton says people who are different shouldn’t be criticized for that.

Keaton ends the video by saying “it will probably get better one day.”

More than 15 million people have viewed the video and nearly 320,000 people have shared Kimberly Jones’ original Facebook post.

A number of people have stepped up for Keaton on social media, including Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker.

The Titans’ social media manager tweeted, offering the services of Titans’ offensive lineman Taylor Lewan as a bodyguard for Keaton.

Two players from the Tennessee Vols also posted support for Keaton.

