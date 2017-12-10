Car, body found submerged in pond in Richland County

RICHLAND CO., OH (WCMH) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says a female body was found in a submerged car in a pond Sunday.

The sheriff’s office and Plymouth Fire Department responded to the 7600 block of Plymouth Springmill Road after someone called 911 to report they had seen a vehicle in the pond.

The sheriff’s office and Shelby Fire Department dive teams located the vehicle and assisted with removing it. A female body was in the vehicle. Officials are looking to gather information about the incident.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation may contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Section at 419-774-5610.