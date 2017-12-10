Deaf dog Minnie, rescued from kill shelter, ready for adoption

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max stopped by Powell Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) to meet Minnie, a young mixed-breed rescued from a kill shelter.

Minnie is a young, spunky and sweet love bug of a dog who would really like a forever home. Rescue workers with PAWS believe she is around 1 or 2 years old.

Shortly after Minnie came to PAWS, rescue workers found out she is deaf. She is able to follow hand signals and doesn’t let her hearing impairment keep her from living life to the fullest. Minnie loves kids, cats and other dogs. She enjoys being held by her human — all 40 pounds of her — and loves having her elbows rubbed.

PAWS rescued Minnie from a local shelter’s euthanasia list after she experienced a seizure. She’s only had one seizure since then and the rescue believes her seizures are stress-induced because the episode came after she had surgery.

If you are interested in adopting Minnie, visit www.powellpaws.org or check out their Facebook page. To learn more about Max’s Mission, visit Hattie’s Facebook page and follow Max’s adventures on Instagram.