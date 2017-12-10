Delaware Police looking for woman last seen on Thursday

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — The Delaware Police Department is searching for a woman who was last seen on December 7.

21-year-old Mackenzie Turner is missing from Delaware, Ohio. She was last seen leaving her home in a 1996 silver Hyundai Sonata with Ohio Registration GKA-1152.

She was wearing black leggings, a purple pull-over shirt with a hood and brown cowboy boots.

Police say that Turner’s family has tried to contact her and haven’t been successful. Her whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Delaware Police Department at (740) 203-1112.

 

