First measurable snowfall creates busy night for police, emergency responders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first measurable snowfall of the season led to a busy night for police and emergency responders throughout central Ohio.

Multiple accidents were reported on the slick and snowy roads, prompting Columbus Police to stop responding to non-injury accidents. The increase in accident calls were a strain on first responders.

“The number of auto [accidents] is an increased amount than what we normally have,” said Battalion Chief David Baugh with the Columbus Division of Fire.

Baugh said no certain spot in central Ohio is exempt from accidents and that everyone needs to drive with caution.

However, the road conditions still didn’t deter some people from going out. Alan Moore, an Uber driver, still chose to work last night.

“Every time you get up to an intersection you’re either sliding up to the stop sign or can’t take off from the stop sign,” Moore said. “It seems like they’re only salting the main roads of course.”

Other drivers decided it was time to make sure their vehicles were ready for the winter weather. Prophet Averette stopped at a local gas station to make sure his tires were aired up. He said he wasn’t taking any chances on the roads and that the city needs to prepare more before winter weather, especially in east Columbus.

“I feel like they should have some more salt by urban areas, as opposed to just downtown because we had to come all the way over here just to fill up some tires,” Averette said. “There’s a lot of slipperiness right now.”