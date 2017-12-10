First measurable snowfall creates busy night for police, emergency responders

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first measurable snowfall of the season led to a busy night for police and emergency responders throughout central Ohio.

Multiple accidents were reported on the slick and snowy roads, prompting Columbus Police to stop responding to non-injury accidents. The increase in accident calls were a strain on first responders.

“The number of auto [accidents] is an increased amount than what we normally have,” said Battalion Chief David Baugh with the Columbus Division of Fire.

Baugh said no certain spot in central Ohio is exempt from accidents and that everyone needs to drive with caution.

However, the road conditions still didn’t deter some people from going out. Alan Moore, an Uber driver, still chose to work last night.

“Every time you get up to an intersection you’re either sliding up to the stop sign or can’t take off from the stop sign,” Moore said. “It seems like they’re only salting the main roads of course.”

Other drivers decided it was time to make sure their vehicles were ready for the winter weather. Prophet Averette stopped at a local gas station to make sure his tires were aired up. He said he wasn’t taking any chances on the roads and that the city needs to prepare more before winter weather, especially in east Columbus.

“I feel like they should have some more salt by urban areas, as opposed to just downtown because we had to come all the way over here just to fill up some tires,” Averette said. “There’s a lot of slipperiness right now.”

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s