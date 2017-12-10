Four hospitalized after crash in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four people were taken to hospitals after a crash in southeast Columbus Sunday night, according to Columbus Police.

It happened around 7:50pm at the intersection of South James Road and Ravenswood Court.

Four people were taken to local hospitals. One was critical, one was serious and two others were in stable condition.

South James Road is closed.

