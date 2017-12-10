Newark man dies in early morning crash along State Route 668

LICKING CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 20-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Licking County Sunday morning.

Troopers say Tracy Mcartor of Newark was driving northbound on State Route 668 in Bowling Green Township around 5 a.m. Mcartor failed to negotiate a curve in the road and went off the west side of the roadway. His vehicle struck a ditch, overturned, and ran into a utility pole. Mcartor was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else in the vehicle.

The Patrol says alcohol does not appear to be a factor, and Mcartor was wearing his seat belt. The crash is still under investigation.