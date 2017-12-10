One killed, two injured in southeast Columbus triple shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One women is dead and two men have been hospitalized after a shooting at a bar and hookah lounge in southeast Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lockbourne Road around 4:13am Sunday on the report of a shooting. When they arrived they found three people with gunshot wounds.

One woman was pronounced dead on the scene when medics arrived. One man was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Another man was transported to Grant in extremely critical condition.

Columbus Police say the shooting happened inside the bar. Investigators do not have any suspect information at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

#BreakingNews: Shooting on Lockbourne Road – one dead, two others transported in extremely critical condition. Tune in at 6 for live report @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/qY2RQJj7bn — Elyse Chengery (@ElyseChengery) December 10, 2017

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.