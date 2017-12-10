Police searching for man seen with murder victim shortly before body was found

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are asking for tips to help them identify a man seen with a teenager shortly before the teen was found dead.

It’s been nearly seven months since D’Ante M. Smith, 15, was found dead in an ally behind the 3100 block of Bremen Street. According to Columbus Police, the teenager had been shot multiple times on the evening of May 11.

Police say they are looking for a man who was seen walking alongside Smith as he rode a bicycle shortly before he was found dead.

“We’re very interested in talking to that person that was walking next to him,” said Kristen McKinley, president of Central Ohio Crime Stoppers. “We think that he may be either the possible suspect or have some pretty good information into what may have happened to D’ante.”

The time stamp on the video is 11:08pm, approximately 23 minutes before police were dispatched. In the video, Smith and the unknown man appear to be talking and heading in the same direction.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible with Smith’s murder. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477). You can also submit a tip online at www.stopcrime.org or through the free P3 Tips app, available for iOS and Android devices. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.