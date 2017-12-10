Press box, locker rooms likely a ‘total loss’ after fire at Johnstown High School football stadium

By Published:

JOHNSTOWN, OH (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after a fire at the Johnstown High School football stadium.

At least two companies from Monroe Township Fire Department and the Plain Township Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 401 S. Oregon St. around 3:12am Sunday on the report of a fire. When crews arrived, they found the press box and locker room area next to the Johnstown High School football stadium in flames.

According to the Plain Township fire chief, no injuries were reported, but the building appears to be a total loss.

The Monroe Township Fire Department is investigating the cause of the blaze.

