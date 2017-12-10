State approves $5 million to build new visitor center at Hocking Hills

LOGAN, OH (AP) — The state Controlling Board has approved spending more than $5 million to pay for a new visitor center at Ohio’s most popular state park.

The facility at Hocking Hills State Park in southern Ohio’s Hocking County will be constructed by Ohio State Parks and Watercraft. The Columbus Dispatch reports the current center will be razed.

The Department of Natural Resources has told the Controlling Board the new center should be finished by next November.

The building will have flush toilets, a gift shop, resources for hiker and visitor safety, and information about the area’s history and geology.

Department of Natural Resources spokeswoman Carey Santiana says there’s no exact timeline for when construction will begin but expects the work to get underway in the next few weeks.