Tennessee dad and his 2 daughters die as he tries to rescue them from house fire

WKRN Published:
(Courtesy: Family photo)

MOORE COUNTY, TN (WKRN) – Three people from one family were killed Saturday morning in a house fire in Moore County that also injured two other people.

According to Chief Mark Neal with Metro Moore County Fire and Rescue, the family of five was in the home along Shelbyville Highway when the fire broke out around 6 a.m.

Chief Neal identified the victims as 33-year-old Nathan Robinson, 13-year-old Cailyn Robinson, and 8-year-old Gillianna Robinson.

The father escaped the burning home with his wife and son but reportedly went back inside to rescue his two daughters.

The children’s’ mother, 36-year-old Elizabeth Robinson, and her son, 11-year-old Mason Robinson, were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Chief Neal said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

