Two adults killed, infant survives Ohio rollover crash

XENIA, OH (AP) — Authorities say a small child has survived a rollover crash of a pickup truck that killed two adults in southwest Ohio.

The state Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 5 p.m. on a snow-slicked road in Greene County’s Spring Valley Township. The truck hit a sign and then a tree before overturning.

The 49-year-old driver, Carl Perry, of Xenia, died at the scene while 73-year-old passenger Linda Davis, of Xenia, died at a hospital. The Highway Patrol says neither victim wore seatbelts.

An unidentified child in a safety seat was taken to a Dayton Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol says alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Spring Valley Township is about 20 miles southeast of Dayton.

