One dead, one injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man has died and another person was injured after a Sunday morning shooting in north Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Ottawa Drive around 10:55am on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found two people who had been shot.

One victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The other was transported in stable condition.

No further information was immediately available.

