‘World’s Largest Snowball Fight’ canceled because of snowstorm

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ (WCMH) — In most scenarios, a snowball fight would be spurred on by a snowstorm, but in an ironic twist, an event billed as “The World’s Largest Snowball Fight” was canceled due to snow.

According to WNBC, Six Flags Great Adventure Park in Ocean County, New Jersey planned a massive snowball fight as part of the Six Flags Snow Day on Saturday. The theme park was attempting to break the world record for the largest snowball fight. Organizers originally planned to use kid-friendly plush snowballs for the fight.

However, as a winter storm started rolling in, Ocean County was placed under a winter storm warning until Sunday morning. The area ended up being blanketed in about six inches of snow. The park decided to cancel the event due to inclement weather.

The park has not scheduled a makeup date for the event yet.