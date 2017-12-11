Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler opens shelter for abused girls

By Published:
FILE - In this May 26, 2017 file photo, singer Steven Tyler performs during a concert of Aerosmith at the Koenigsplatz in Munich, Germany. (AP Photo/Lukas Barth, File)

ATLANTA, GA (WFLA) – Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has opened a home for abused girls, CNN reports.

The home, which is just outside of Atlanta, is named after his hit Aerosmith song “Janie’s Got a Gun” and his charity, Janie’s Fund, which helps girls who have suffered from trauma and abuse.

The facility can house and provide therapy and medical care to up to 30 girls.

“[Janie’s House] takes young girls in,” Tyler told TMZ on Wednesday. “It’s got a staff, it’s got some therapists, it’s got people for them to talk to and it’s got people for them to [help] deal with health issues.”

In an interview with CNN, Tyler said he can’t comprehend what the residents have been through. “You can see in their faces and hear in their voices how broken they are,” he said.

“While I was in (rehab), I found out most of the women in there were battered and beaten and abused verbally and sexually in huge numbers,” he said. “It was like seven out of 10, eight out of 10.”

He said he’s using his own experience as an artist and participant of a 12-step rehabilitation to give a voice to those in need.

“I can only speak from my own 12-stepness, which is to say when you have an ‘ism’ which you wish was a ‘wasim,’ you need therapy,” he said. “I’m hoping that they get some tools, some advice, some ways to work stuff out, some words of wisdom that they can then live by.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s