Child abuse investigator helping victims have a merry Christmas

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A child abuse investigator is using his skills to go beyond the call of duty.

Michael Fleming is a physical child abuse investigator with the Columbus Police Department.

He sees children without the essentials and for the second year in a row he wants to make a difference this holiday season with his mission he calls Operation Thin Blue Line.

Fleming raises money and buys Christmas gifts for children whose cases he worked on and even kids of other physical child abuse detectives.

Each child receives 5 gifts thanks to the generous people on central Ohio.

“We raised last year 740 dollars from friends and relatives and Facebook connections,” said Fleming.

He said this began when he simply asked a child what she wanted for Christmas.

She said a Barbie doll house. Fleming knew her family couldn’t afford it and that’s why he helped.

“This little girl who might have her wish come true Santa Claus was there that night and she didn’t wake up disappointed,” said Fleming

This year Fleming hopes to raise 2-thousand dollars through his GoFundMe to help children.

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/operationthinbluelinechristmas