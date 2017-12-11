Child abuse investigator helping victims have a merry Christmas

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A  child abuse investigator is using his skills to go beyond the call of duty.

Michael Fleming is a physical child abuse investigator with the Columbus Police Department.

He sees children without the essentials and for the second year in a row he wants to make a difference this holiday season with his mission he calls Operation Thin Blue Line.

Fleming raises money and buys Christmas gifts for children whose cases he worked on and even kids of other physical child abuse detectives.

Each child receives 5 gifts thanks to the generous people on central Ohio.

“We raised last year 740 dollars from friends and relatives and Facebook connections,” said Fleming.

He said this began when he simply asked a child what she wanted for Christmas.

She said a Barbie doll house. Fleming knew her family couldn’t afford it and that’s why he helped.

“This little girl who might have her wish come true Santa Claus was there that night and she didn’t wake up disappointed,” said Fleming

This year Fleming hopes to raise 2-thousand dollars through his GoFundMe to help children.

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/operationthinbluelinechristmas

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s