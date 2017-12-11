Columbus police chief says homicides are taxing department’s resources

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs issued what she said was a “call to action and a call for peace” Monday. She was reacting to the three homicides over the weekend pushing the yearly total to 129, an increase of more than 25 percent from 2016.

About an hour after meeting with reporters, a murder on the south side of the city pushed the totals to 130.

Jacobs is calling on the community to step up and help with problems facing the city including drug addiction and mental health.

“What I can tell you is the police are not going to be able to solve this on our own,” Jacobs said.

Fewer than half of this year’s homicides have been solved so far.

The chief says detectives are often unable to determine a motive but says there are some common themes.

“We believe that gangs are related to a significant number of them and we believe that drugs are relegated to a significant number of these homicides,” Jacobs said.

The chief says the homicides are taxing the department’s resources.

There have already been 11 double homicides this year nearly triple the number last year. “It’s the indiscriminate shooting, it’s the number of bullets being fired, it’s the type of weapons being used and the angst that’s driving these groups to fight with one another,” Jacobs said.

The chief said the community needs to do more to encourage people to seek treatment for addictions and mental health and to call if they’re aware of possible gunplay. “We’ve got parents that can help us, community members that can help us – encouraging people to leave their guns at home,” Jacobs said. “If you’ve got a problem, solve it in a way that does not involve gun crime.”