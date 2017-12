DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — Bailey Elementary School in Dublin is asking students to ‘shelter in place’ while police search for a burglary suspect.

According to Dublin police, the burglary happened in the 4700 block of Donegal Cliffs Drive.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s with facial hair. He has a blue or black coat and a blue or black knit hat.

Police do not know whether the suspect is armed or not.

Anyone spotting the suspect is asked to call 911.

