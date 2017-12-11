Families begin picking up toys from Firefighters for Kids

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 and The Columbus Division of Fire collected enough toys at our 40th annual Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive this past weekend to fill two and a half semi-trailers.

On Monday families had access to the warehouse to start picking up toys for their children.

Because of the generosity of central Ohioans, thousands of families will have gifts this holiday season. Like the Thomas family who says they came upon hard times this year. This means the world to them.

“Very excited you don’t know how much it helps every little bit,” says Carolyn Thomas.

Thomas came to pick up toys for her younger children, 12-year-old Gracie, 4-year-old Brently and two-month-old Mikey.

“It means that my babies are going to wake up and have a Christmas. And my babies will be able to be happy and play,” said Thomas. “We fell upon hard times couple years ago and they was here for us.”

“We only ask for the help if we absolutely need it. There’s so many families out there that do. So luckily I’ve been fortunate and haven’t had to do it every year but this year was one of them,” Thomas continued.

Thomas’ face lit up when she opened the bags as each child has more than one present to open up Christmas morning.

“The four-year-old, Brent, he is going to push buttons a million times because they’re kids. So, I’m going to get drove crazy, but he’s going to be excited so to me that’s all that matters,” said Thomas.

There is still time to help out and donate. You can stop by any local fire station now through Christmas Eve to drop off toys.