Instagram to launch Direct messaging app to surpass Snapchat

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (WFLA) — Social media company Instagram plans to unveil a new app, called Direct, to enhance your one-on-one messaging experience.

The front facing camera will immediately appear on your screen when you open the Direct app, making it similar to rival app Snapchat.

The social media app plans to add more to dominate the filter game, which is currently why Snapchat is so popular.

The new app will become available today in Chile, Israel, Italy, Portugal, Turkey and Uruguay. There is no word when the app will be available in the United States.