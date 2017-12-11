Local school choirs to give free concerts at the Statehouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Visitors at the Statehouse are in for a special holiday treat this month.

From Dec. 11 to Dec. 21, local school musical groups will perform selections of holiday favorites at the Statehouse in free lunch-time concerts. The concerts are weekdays at noon and are open to the public.

The following groups will be performing:

11 – Johnstown-Monroe High School Choir

12 – Westland High School Choir

13 – Hamilton Township High School Choir

14 – Central Crossing High School Choir

15 – The Grandview Singers

18 – Canal Winchester Middle School Show Choir & Boys Ensemble

19 – Bexley High School Vocal Ensemble

20 – Kenton Ridge Chamber Singers

21 – Centennial High School Choir

The performances will also be streamed live on www.ohiochannel.org, and recordings of the performances will be posted to the same website.