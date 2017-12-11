Ohio Stadium alcohol sales topped $1 million for 2017

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The net revenue for Ohio Stadium beer sales in 2017 reached more than $1 million.

According to the Ohio State University, total net revenue from alcohol sales for the 2017 season was $1,353,108.

The university says the money from the alcohol sales will go to campus safety initiatives, including four additional police officers, increased security at football games, and funding for the center for alcohol and substance abuse.

OSU announced in 2016 that alcohol sales would be available stadium wide as a part of a new policy to improve the fan experience at Ohio Stadium.

However, Ohio State University Police did report an increase in arrests at Ohio Stadium this year. Only three homes games into the 2017 Buckeyes season, campus police exceeded the number of arrests that were made in the entire 2016 season.