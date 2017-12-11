Oregon man arrested for kidnapping after woman mouths ‘help me’

KOIN-TV Published:

PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) — A woman mouthing the words “help me” to people inside an Oregon Dick’s Sporting Goods had been held at knife point, along with her child, inside her home before convincing her kidnapper to take them to the store.

Christopher Hahn-Collins, 25, was arrested at the store after the woman’s call for help got people inside the store to call deputies.

Detectives, after an investigation, learned that Hahn-Collins broke into the victim’s home on Friday night and waited for her and her child to come home. He then held them at knife point until he was arrested the following day.

Detectives believe Hahn-Collins didn’t know the victim before the kidnapping.

Hahn-Collins was booked into the  Marion County Jail on multiple charges: 2 counts of 1st-degree kidnapping, menancing, 1st-degree burglary, unlawful possession and unlawful use of a weapon, giving false information to police and a parole violation warrant for sex abuse.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s