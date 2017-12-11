PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) — A woman mouthing the words “help me” to people inside an Oregon Dick’s Sporting Goods had been held at knife point, along with her child, inside her home before convincing her kidnapper to take them to the store.

Christopher Hahn-Collins, 25, was arrested at the store after the woman’s call for help got people inside the store to call deputies.

Detectives, after an investigation, learned that Hahn-Collins broke into the victim’s home on Friday night and waited for her and her child to come home. He then held them at knife point until he was arrested the following day.

Detectives believe Hahn-Collins didn’t know the victim before the kidnapping.

Hahn-Collins was booked into the Marion County Jail on multiple charges: 2 counts of 1st-degree kidnapping, menancing, 1st-degree burglary, unlawful possession and unlawful use of a weapon, giving false information to police and a parole violation warrant for sex abuse.