Police identify man shot and killed in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting in east Columbus Sunday night.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 900 block of Rarig Avenue around 8:26pm Sunday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Brandon Bridges, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bridges was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

This is the 129th homicide in the city of Columbus this year.