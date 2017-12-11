Police searching for vehicle possibly involved in OSU area sexual assault

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University Police have issued a Neighborhood Safety Notice after a sexual assault that happened in the campus area.

According to police, the incident happened around 1:30am on December 9 in the area of West Lane Avenue and North High Street.

A female student told police she entered a vehicle she believed was associated with a rideshare service. The student was later able to escape and flagged down a Columbus Police cruiser.

The vehicle is a newer model, white, four-door sedan which appears to be missing a hubcap on the driver’s side rear wheel or has a small spare tire mounted on the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle is described as an Asian male between 23 and 27 years of age. He’s around six feet tall with a thin build and has black hair with a spiked crew cut.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4266 or email SAU@columbuspolice.org.