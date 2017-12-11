Police still searching for missing pregnant 14-year-old Ohio girl

STRONGSVILLE, OH (WCMH) – Police in northeast Ohio are looking for a missing pregnant 14-year-old girl believed to be with a wanted fugitive.

Annalys Clay was last seen with her mother around midnight on December 4 in Strongsville. An Amber Alert was not issued, but police tell WKYC they believe Clay could be in danger.

Police believe Clay is with her cousin, 33-year-old Louis Jakab, who is believed to be the father of Clay’s child.

Jakab is also wanted for a parole violation from a previous manslaughter conviction.

The pair was last seen in a 2017 black Audi A3 with an Ohio license plate of HED3844. Those plates were reported stolen from Cleveland.

Jakab is described as being six-foot-four, weighing approximately 190 pounds, with a shaved head and blue eyes. Clay is five-foot-four, weighing 125 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-492-6833.