Police still searching for missing pregnant 14-year-old Ohio girl

By Published: Updated:

STRONGSVILLE, OH (WCMH) – Police in northeast Ohio are looking for a missing pregnant 14-year-old girl believed to be with a wanted fugitive.

Annalys Clay was last seen with her mother around midnight on December 4 in Strongsville. An Amber Alert was not issued, but police tell WKYC they believe Clay could be in danger.

Police believe Clay is with her cousin, 33-year-old Louis Jakab, who is believed to be the father of Clay’s child.

Jakab is also wanted for a parole violation from a previous manslaughter conviction.

The pair was last seen in a 2017 black Audi A3 with an Ohio license plate of HED3844. Those plates were reported stolen from Cleveland.

Jakab is described as being six-foot-four, weighing approximately 190 pounds, with a shaved head and blue eyes. Clay is five-foot-four, weighing 125 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-492-6833.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s