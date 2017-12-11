South Columbus shooting leaves one dead, another injured

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and at least one more person was injured Monday afternoon in a shooting in south Columbus.

It happened shortly before 3:30pm on the 200 block of East Barthman Avenue.

According to Columbus police, one person was killed and at least one other person was injured.

The second victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in unknown condition.

Police are also responding to a location in the area of Reeb Ave. and S. 8th Street related to the shooting.

