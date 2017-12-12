Add Storm Team 4 to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Storm Team 4 now produces weather forecasts tailored specifically to your Alexa-enabled devices, in including the Echo, Echo Dot, Tap, Fire TV and more.

It’s easy to add Storm Team 4 to your flash briefing list by searching for “NBC4” or “Central Ohio Forecast” in the Skills section of the Alexa app. You can also click/tap here for a direct link.

Here’s How:

  • Open the Alexa App, on iOS or
  • Select “Skills” from the dropdown menu and search for “NBC4”.
  • Tap on “Storm Team 4” in the search results and choose “Enable Skill” to add your NBC4 forecast to your flash briefing.

Once the skill is added to your flash briefing, just say “Alexa, what’s my flash briefing?” or “Alexa, what’s in the news?”

You can also customize the order of your flash briefing to set it to bring you your local weather forecast first!

Storm Team 4 updates the forecast throughout the day with the latest weather information for Central Ohio.

