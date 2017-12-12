Anonymous donor pays off layaway items for 200 families

EVERETT, PA (WJAC) An anonymous donor has paid for all of the items on layaway at an Everett, Pennsylvania Walmart for the second year in a row, giving 200 families an easier Christmas.

Barbara Karns has worked at the Everett Walmart for 20 years, and has never seen generosity and humility like this.

“In this area you don’t hear a lot, I mean you hear small things where somebody pays somebody’s grocery bill or things like that but this was pretty big,” Karns said.

Nobody knows who the secret donor is, not even the Walmart staff. They just call him “Santa B” and this year, Santa B donated a total of about $40,000.

The Walmart staff has been making calls to families with the news, letting them know their Christmas gifts are paid off.

Kristen Martin said she asked directly if someone had paid for the gifts.

“I couldn’t wait to get to Walmart. I was like driving and shaking. Look at me, I’m shaking. It’s crazy,” she said.

 

