COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are investigating after a body was found along the Olentangy River near Dodridge Street.

The body was discovered late Tuesday afternoon near the Dodridge Street bridge.

Columbus police homicide detectives are now investigating.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.