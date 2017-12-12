Columbus Police searching for missing child from west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for a 12-year-old boy last seen at school.

According to Columbus police, Marcus Patterson was last seen leaving Hilltonia Middle School Tuesday afternoon.

Patterson is described as a black male standing 4’10” and weighing around 115 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a bright orange snow jacket with gray stripes, a white t-shirt, blue jeans, brown boots a red/gray OSU toboggan and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.