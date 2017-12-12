Execution date in 2022 set for man who killed Ohio police officer

By Published:
Quisi Bryan

COLUMBUS (AP) – The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date nearly five years in the future for a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.

Quisi Bryan was convicted of shooting officer Wayne Leon in 2000 at a Cleveland gas station after the officer stopped Bryan for a traffic violation.

The court on Tuesday set Bryan’s execution date for Oct. 26, 2022. He is one of more than two dozen Ohio death row inmates with execution dates over the next few years.

Earlier this fall, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the case of the 47-year-old Bryan.

His attorney, federal public defender Alan Rossman, declined to comment after the execution date was announced.

