Keaton Jones’ Mom Under Fire Over Confederate Flag Photos on Facebook

The mother of bullied student Keaton Jones is under fire over photos featuring Confederate flags that were posted to Facebook before the video captured the hearts of celebrities and athletes across the nation.

Kimberly Jones’ video of her son sobbing over bullies went viral after she shared it to her Facebook page on Friday – but the video isn’t all that has caught attention.

With a spotlight on Keaton’s family, his mom came under fire for posing with a Confederate flag in photos posted to social media. Another image shows her son holding an American flag while another child standing next to him holds the Confederate flag.

She changed her Facebook page to private amid the backlash.

“I’ve taken that down for a reason,” Kimberly Jones told Fox News of her Facebook page. She did not go into detail about the reason behind it.

Her daughter, Lakyn, later tweeted: “To those who think my mother is a racist, she is not. She is a southern woman who loves where she is from. This is about bullying my brother. Not her.”

The video of Keaton Jones sobbing after his mom picked him up from school has been viewed millions of times after it was shared Friday.

“They make fun of my nose, they call me ugly,” Keaton says in the video through tears. “I have no friends.”

As the video was shared, dozens of celebrities posted messages of support for the boy.

“You got a friend in me lil bro,” Justin Bieber wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

Keaton also has a pal in Snoop Dogg.

“Say lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate,” the rapper wrote on Instagram.

Even sports stars want to be his buddy. Tennessee Titans player Delanie Walker also reached out to Keaton and invited his family to the team’s last regular season game.

And Captain America actor Chris Evans invited him to the 2018 premiere of Avengers: Infinity War.

“Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year?”

Another movie premiere invitation followed, as actress Hailee Steinfeld wrote on Twitter: “I would love for you, Keaton Jones, to be my date to the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere on Tuesday.”

